Tutti Frutti Market Capitalization Achieves $66,991.62 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $66,991.62 and approximately $4,675.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00241098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00118905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

