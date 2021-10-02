U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.10. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,334,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.