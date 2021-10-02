Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.