UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40.51 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $10.02 or 0.00020944 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $630.65 million and approximately $40.51 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,843,527 coins and its circulating supply is 62,910,875 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.