Unifi Protocol DAO Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.43 or 0.00019605 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00148956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00524907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001908 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

