Unifty Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $19.87 or 0.00041509 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $572,216.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

