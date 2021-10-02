UNUS SED LEO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $2.19 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00006088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00357394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.