Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $7.44. Urban One shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 449,919 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

