UREEQA Reaches Market Cap of $12.09 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. UREEQA has a total market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $35,221.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00068567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00152113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.92 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.39 or 0.07173555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.