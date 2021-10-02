USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005037 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

