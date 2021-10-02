Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.31.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.