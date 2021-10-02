Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Valley National Bancorp worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.