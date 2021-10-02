Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

