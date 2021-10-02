Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7,676.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $68,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

