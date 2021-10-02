Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2,202.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

