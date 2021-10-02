Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.23. 995,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

