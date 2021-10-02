VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00011456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1,574.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,616 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

