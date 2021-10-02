Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.80 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.91 or 0.00035264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.