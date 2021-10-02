Venus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.99 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Venus has a market capitalization of $303.93 million and $39.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.05 or 0.00056430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,948.51 or 1.00039582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00085347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.00604407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,237,250 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

