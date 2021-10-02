Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $154.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $154.78 million and approximately $54.97 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00106254 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

