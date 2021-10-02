Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $20.62. Verbund shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verbund has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

