VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0479

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $582.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.00 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.35 or 0.00608724 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,197,609 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

