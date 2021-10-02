VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $206.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

