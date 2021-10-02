Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 53,271 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 543,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 96,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

