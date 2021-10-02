Verso (VSO) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $39,536.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.64 or 0.07218764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00756773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

