Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $317,230.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $317,230.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.22 or 0.07102307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00354668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.97 or 0.01157028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00111687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.00529914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00464522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00291803 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,039,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.