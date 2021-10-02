VerusCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,154.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $67.46 million and $21,154.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00108048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.04 or 0.99819406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.51 or 0.07194202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,570,825 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

