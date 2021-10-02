VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of VICI Properties worth $70,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,754,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

VICI stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

