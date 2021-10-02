VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Up 107.0% in September

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,310,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the August 31st total of 35,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.
NYSE VICI traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.13. 6,917,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
