VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Up 107.0% in September

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,310,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the August 31st total of 35,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.13. 6,917,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

