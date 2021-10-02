VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Cap Hits $45.31 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $45.31 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

