Vidulum Hits 1-Day Volume of $555.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Vidulum has a market cap of $515,891.76 and $555.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 139.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

