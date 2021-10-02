Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.