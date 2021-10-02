Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
