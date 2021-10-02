VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $50.33 million and $337,166.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

