Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.12 million and $75.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

