VITE (VITE) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $41.53 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,022,778,770 coins and its circulating supply is 490,207,660 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

