VNX Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. VNX has a market cap of $189,488.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VNX has traded 78.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

