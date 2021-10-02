Voyager Token Market Capitalization Hits $713.87 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00005331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $713.87 million and $3.61 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,714.73 or 0.45159207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

