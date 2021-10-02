Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $7.78 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00016327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $147.60 million and $7.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

