Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Market Cap of $147.60 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $147.60 million and $7.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $7.78 or 0.00016327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

