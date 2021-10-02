Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.