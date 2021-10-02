Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.