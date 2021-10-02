Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,595 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $225.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

