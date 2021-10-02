Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,146 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

