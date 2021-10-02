Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of American Tower by 56.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,014,000 after buying an additional 81,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $266.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

