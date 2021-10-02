Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $380.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.18 and a 200-day moving average of $371.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

