Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $99.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

