Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

