Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.0% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

