Wade G W & Inc. Sells 647 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

