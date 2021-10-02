Wade G W & Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,227,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $606,071,000 after acquiring an additional 111,491 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 383,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 63,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.